SkillStorm’s David Donelan Talks Career Highs, Leadership Strategy & Core Values

As senior vice president of SkillStorm Commercial Services , David Donelan guides both the federal and commercial sides of the company in growing their business. His work is informed by over 30 years of experience in the field and a passion for driving team success.

Donelan recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, during which he shared the most impactful achievements of his career, his leadership style and the core values he applies to team-building.

In this excerpt from the interview, Donelan revealed what he sees as the most fulfilling aspect of being a leader:

“Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to manage many people, so I would say my greatest accomplishment has been seeing my teams grow as individuals and accomplish their major goals. I have contributed to the growth of successful companies such as Digital, EMC, Pegasystems and most recently, SkillStorm, however, having someone who has worked for me tell me how much they learned and enjoyed working on my team is the most rewarding aspect for me.”

For more of Donelan’s insights, read the full Executive Spotlight interview on the Potomac Officers Club website.

Each Potomac Officers Club member has the opportunity to participate in their own Executive Spotlight interview! To determine which membership option is best for you, click here .