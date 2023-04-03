Senate Bill Aimed to Help DOD Further Develop Tech Talent in US Military

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., has proposed a bill that would invest in the U.S. military’s technology talent and enable the Department of Defense to build on the Cyber Workforce Framework.

The introduced Managing Active and Reserve Tech Talent Effectively Act seeks to help DOD better recruit and retain members of active and reserve components with skills in computer programming, artificial intelligence and coding, Duckworth’s office said Thursday.

“To ensure our national security and military readiness is as strong as it can be, we cannot risk overlooking the computer programming, artificial intelligence and other advanced technological talent of our servicemembers—particularly those members of the Reserve Component who have tech and digital skills from their civilian careers,” stated Duckworth.

She added that the proposed legislation would help the Pentagon better manage and build up the tech workforce in the armed forces to ensure the readiness of the U.S. military for future conflicts.