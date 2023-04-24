SBA Adds New Outreach Centers for Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

The Small Business Administration is investing in the development of veterans business outreach centers in seven new locations to expand entrepreneurial training and counseling services for veterans and military spouses who own and operate small businesses.

SBA said Friday it will award $3.5 million in grant funding to create the VBOCs in Alaska, California, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada and South Carolina to assist veteran-owned small businesses in business planning, loan application and marketing and outreach efforts.

Grants will support Boots to Business classes to help active duty service members transition determine whether entrepreneurship is a practical transition strategy.

“With this expansion of our veteran-focused network of small business centers, we can help more transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses start and grow their businesses and advance our economy,” said Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the SBA.