SAP NS2’s Hunter Downey Talks Career History, Core Values & Passion for Government Support

Throughout his 20-year career, Hunter Downey has held roles at Accenture, Unisys and SAP’s commercial arm. Now, as national vice president of product launch and architecture at SAP NS2 , he leads multiple teams dedicated to cloud infrastructure, cloud product management and architecture-focused work.

Recently, Downey revealed the values behind his leadership approach and shared his career background in an engaging interview with the Potomac Officers Club.

In this excerpt from the interview, Downey discusses the driving force behind his commitment to supporting the federal government:

“I have always had a passion for supporting the US federal government. I am a big believer in service and supporting our country is a duty that I take very seriously. I believe that everyone can deliver value and contribute to our country in a multitude of ways. What drives me is a sense of purpose and contribution. In terms of other goals, there is an ongoing list. I want to help the government with innovation and adoption to make it easier for them to focus on the mission and their people. This is not a destination-driven task. It is a partnership where we can listen, grow together and offer solutions that create a positive outcome.”

