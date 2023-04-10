Aerospace Expert Ravi Chaudhary Becomes USAF Assistant Secretary for Installations, Environment & Energy

The Department of the Air Force has appointed aerospace and defense executive Ravi Chaudhary as assistant secretary for installations, environment and energy.

He will lead budget management as well as implementation of programs and plans concerning energy, installations, environment, occupational health and safety within the department, the U.S. Air Force said Friday.

Chaudhary previously served as director of advanced programs and innovation at the Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation. He also spent time as acting deputy assistant secretary for energy at the Department of the Navy.

His service within the Air Force has taken him from the Space Command to the Materiel Command, as well as the Charleston and Andrews Air Force bases.

One of his notable roles was as commissioner for the White House Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from 2014 to 2019.

“Ravi’s experience serving in numerous government agencies, to include the Department of the Air Force as a pilot, space launch engineer and acquisition officer, will be a major asset to our team as he steps into his new role,” said Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force and four-time Wash100 winner.