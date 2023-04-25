QinetiQ Lands US Army Contract for Research, Technology & Integration Support; Shawn Purvis Quoted

QinetiQ U.S. has booked a new contract from the U.S. Army ’s C5ISR Center Research and Technology Integration Directorate.

Under the $12 million award, QinetiQ will provide an array of research, technology and integration support services to help the Army tackle various challenges using new technology strategies, the enterprise announced from Lorton, Virginia on Tuesday.

Shawn Purvis , president and CEO of QinetiQ U.S. and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, noted the company’s long history of working with the Army and said that they are honored to partner with the C5ISR RTI Directorate.

She added that QinetiQ’s contracting activities will drive interaction with key Army stakeholders and aid the service branch in multiple high-visibility demonstrations.

The contract charges the company with assisting the directorate with identifying, prototyping and testing potential technical approaches in the areas of Electro-Optic Infrared modeling, tactical lasers, displays, optics, signal and image processing and counter-explosive hazards.

QinetiQ is also responsible for mechanical, electrical, electronics, design and systems engineering to support the directorate as it integrates C5ISR hardware, software, firmware, equipment and systems into both ground and airborne platforms as well as federal facilities and sites.

The C5ISR RTI Directorate is located in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and concentrates its efforts on progressing network, cyber, electro-optic infrared, knowledge management, power and energy and radio frequency technology.