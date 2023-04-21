Peraton Secures $399M NOAA Contract for Joint Polar Satellite System Support; Roger Mason Quoted

Peraton has booked an eight-year, potential $399.3 million contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to maintain and support the agency’s Joint Polar Satellite System Common Ground Service.

Services to be delivered by Peraton include the engineering and operation of the JPSS common ground system, which provides communications links for satellites operated by NOAA and its U.S. government and global partners, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced on Friday.

“At Peraton, we continue to push the efficiency envelope through the modernization and advancement of cloud computing system architectures, advanced weather data processing, and support of NOAA’s weather infrastructure,” said Roger Mason , president of Peraton’s space and intelligence sector and a four-time Wash100 Award winner.

“We are honored NOAA has entrusted Peraton to help advance its mission of understanding and predicting changes in climate, weather, oceans, coasts and space,” he said.

Under the contract, Peraton’s OS/COMET offering will be implemented as a common platform for NOAA missions. The system offers space orbital analysis capabilities, advanced automation and a cyber-hardened architecture to maintain and safeguard critical space assets.

This transition away from legacy platforms is expected to diminish acquisition and lifecycle costs across the NOAA ground enterprise by establishing open architecture systems and cloud capabilities.

Peraton’s work will help guide NOAA in its shift to an agile and scalable low Earth orbit ground system to open opportunities for future consolidated systems’ architecture. These technology developments are expected to translate to new NOAA LEO missions, other agency program needs and enhancements in cloud readiness applications to satellite constellations as well as Air Force weather programs.

For over two decades , Peraton has worked on numerous long-term NOAA projects.

Currently, Peraton employees operate and maintain NOAA’s primary archiving system for environmental data, sustain the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program’s main operations control center and perform a variety of services for the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites-R Series initiative.