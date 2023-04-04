OSTP Releases Action Plan for Improving NEO Impact Preparedness

The Office of Science and Technology Policy has unveiled a national strategy and action plan to prepare for the impact of hazardous near-Earth objects, such as asteroids and comets, that could come close to the Earth’s orbit.

The National Preparedness Strategy and Action Plan for Near-Earth Object Hazards and Planetary Defense outlines six key objectives, including enhancing NEO detection, characterization, modeling and prediction capabilities and developing technologies for reconnaissance and deflection missions, the White House said Monday.

Developed by the Planetary Defense Interagency Working Group, the action plan also seeks to increase U.S. preparedness to address NEO impacts by increasing international cooperation, exercising emergency procedures and action protocols and enhancing interagency collaboration to improve planetary defense management.

To support each goal, the working group has developed a set of strategic actions, including desired timelines for completion to aid concerned government agencies.