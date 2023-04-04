Oliver Wise: FY23 Action Plan Covers 3 ‘Plays’ to Accelerate Value From Commerce Department’s Data

Oliver Wise, chief data officer at the Department of Commerce, said the Commerce Data Governance Board and the office of the CDO devised a fiscal year 2023 action plan, which comes with three “plays” to scale value from the department’s data.

Wise wrote in a blog post published Monday that one of those plays is transitioning from a siloed to a “more coordinated approach to data management.”

He said the department is advancing that course of action through its strategic acquisition of commercial data with the aid of the commercial data working group.

“Second, we need move from a data ecosystem that is bespoke to narrow use cases, and instead standardized for interoperability and reuse,” he noted.

Wise said the third step is moving from manual to automated data processing and analysis.

He stated that the department is using cloud computing to automate data sharing functions to advance evidence-based decision-making.

Wise went on to note that the department is working to address several questions with regard to data, such as establishing an integrated data ecosystem that offers proactive intelligence on near-term supply shocks and maximizing the potential of artificial intelligence to democratize insights from public data.