NTIA Invites Public Input for Formulating AI Accountability Policy; Alan Davidson Quoted

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is seeking public comment on the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence technology.

The agency said Tuesday that it is gathering feedback to guide the Biden administration in formulating policies for AI assessments, audits and certifications for tech developers and the sectors whose work concerns AI.

To build an AI accountability ecosystem, NTIA and the Department of Commerce are looking for recommendations on the trust and safety tests that should be completed by AI developers and the enterprises that use their products. Furthermore, the agencies are considering whether different industries will require different approaches to accountability.

The request for comment is also intended to help regulators and relevant organizations establish incentives and other programs to promote data safety and security measures.

“Our inquiry will inform policies to support AI audits, risk and safety assessments, certifications, and other tools that can create earned trust in AI systems,” said Alan Davidson, NTIA administrator and assistant secretary for communications and information at the Department of Commerce.

The RFC will close on June 10.