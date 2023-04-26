NSF Selects 5 Teams to Advance AI Research & Development Infrastructure

The National Science Foundation has selected five university teams to receive a total of $16.1 million in funding to create, advance and democratize access to artificial intelligence research and development resources, including data on human-machine collaboration.

NSF said Tuesday it will support projects that conduct AI research on a shared news recommender system, immersive virtual environments and social robotics as part of its Computer and Information Science and Engineering Community Research Infrastructure program.

The agency selected research teams led by the University of Central Florida; the University of Pennsylvania; the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities; the University of California, Los Angeles; and the Pennsylvania State University.

Each team will provide AI researchers and students with hands-on training opportunities and educational resources to enable knowledge sharing and collaboration.

“A critical element to the success of the AI research revolution is ensuring that researchers have access to the data and platforms required to continue to drive innovation and scalability in AI technologies and systems,” said Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of NSF.