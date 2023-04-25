NSF Hosts Workshop on Future of Wireless Communication Network

The National Science Foundation has hosted a meeting with leaders from the government, industry and academia to discuss how to promote open, interoperable, reliable and secure approaches to implementing the sixth generation of broadband communication technologies.

Topics discussed during the workshop, titled “6G: Open and Resilient by Design,” include trusted technology, open and interoperable innovation, privacy protection, globally connectedness, electromagnetic spectrum, novel materials and manufacturing, standards and international collaborations.

Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, said the Biden administration is committed to boosting technology innovation, particularly in foundational industries like telecommunications.

“Today’s discussions lay the groundwork to ensure the United States, and our allies and partners, lead in 6G by bringing together academia, industry, and policymakers to discuss related transformative technologies, R&D, and standards,” the previous Wash100 awardee shared.

Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of NSF, highlighted the importance of collaboration and sharing of ideas, resources and best practices to achieving progress in this area.

“By bringing together like-minded governments and agencies, industries, researchers, and entrepreneurs— truly the best and the brightest— to share their perspectives and ideas will no doubt supercharge our progress at speed and scale,” Panchanathan commented.