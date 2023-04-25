NIST Solicits Public Comment on Draft Roadmap for Identity & Access Management

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is seeking public comment on its draft roadmap for identity and access management.

The request for comment invites feedback on any objectives, activities, research or guidance that can be added to the NIST IAM program, which aims to protect digital data and the rights of their owners, the institute said Friday.

NIST is looking to evolve its guidelines, standards and resources for IAM, a critical element of cybersecurity. Through its IAM program, the agency already studies the impact of new and emerging technologies on existing standards and IAM implementation. It has also made recommendations to address cybersecurity challenges in identity management within organizations.

The agency is interested in external opinion on the strategic objectives it should be prioritizing, as well as supplementary output that can accompany its planned roadmap.

The institute will accept responses until June 1, and publish all relevant submissions on the IAM program web page.

