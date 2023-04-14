NIST Requests Comments on Semiconductor Quantum Dot Devices Tuning, Characterization

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is seeking industry input on a program to advance artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques for the characterization and autonomous tuning of semiconductor quantum dot devices.

In a Federal Register notice published Thursday, NIST said it is looking to establish a publicly available data repository of metrics and associated datasets for benchmarking automated methods for quantum dot devices.

The agency is scheduled to hold a workshop on July 19 and 20 to discuss the needs and gaps in quantum dot device tuning automation with government partners, industry and academia.

The workshop will focus on key performance metrics for the characterization, auto-tuning and control of semiconductor quantum dot devices.

Responses to the notice are due June 12.