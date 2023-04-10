National Space Council Director Jacob Middleton Ascends to Brigadier General

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over a ceremony for the promotion of Jacob Middleton, director of national security space policy at the National Space Council, to the rank of brigadier general.

In his new rank, Middleton will continue to support the development and implementation of policy and strategy to synchronize civil, commercial and national security space initiatives, the U.S. Space Force said Thursday.

“As these sectors become more overlapped, it is critical there is a national entity that looks across all these sectors to ensure we get the most out of our space sectors and drive towards synergies that benefit people across the Nation and the world,” Middleton said.

Middleton previously served as the director of Space Forces, U.S. Air Force Central Command, vice commander of the 50th Space Wing at Schriever Air Force Base and commander of Aerospace Data Facility Colorado.

He was selected to transition into the Space Force in 2019 following nearly three decades of service in the Air Force.

Lloyd Austin, defense secretary and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, announced Middleton’s appointment to the rank of brigadier general in May 2022.