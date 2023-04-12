Nathaniel Fick: State Department Eyes Cyber Assistance Fund to Support Allies

Nathaniel Fick, U.S. ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy at the State Department, said the department plans to set up a special fund to help allies and other international partners facing cybersecurity crises, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

“First, we’re making a push for a dedicated cyber assistance fund. We did it after 9/11 for counterterrorism, we should do it now,” Fick said of the fund, which he said would receive support from Congress.

“We don’t have the mechanisms in place for rapid, dedicated response. That would help a lot, and I think there’s support for it on the Hill,” he added.

The fund is part of a three-part plan Fick discussed to address the gap in the demand for capability building worldwide. The two other parts focus on the role of the private sector and the need to modernize delivery mechanisms for fundamental global cyber capacity building.

Fick also cited the global demand for cyber literacy support and capacity building and the interest of allies in the U.S. National Cybersecurity Strategy.

