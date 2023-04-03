MITRE Submits Recommendations to Modernize Legacy Government Applications

MITRE has issued a set of recommendations to the Office of Management and Budget, Congress, federal agencies and industry on prioritizing and modernizing legacy government information technology systems to improve the delivery of services to citizens.

The nonprofit organization recommended that Congress enact legislation to reduce legacy tech applications across the federal government and add an IT modernization planning and delivery category to the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act scorecard.

MITRE urged OMB to release guidance for federal agencies on the development of IT modernization plans and legacy systems inventories and create a transparency mechanism to monitor compliance and progress.

Agencies must develop prioritized inventories, create IT modernization and budget plans, submit progress reports and establish partnerships to support government-wide digital transformation efforts, the company asserted.

MITRE also suggested that the private sector collaborate with federal agencies and bring innovative approaches to transitioning new software and systems.