Microway Gets NVIDIA Recognition for AI, High Computing Tech Delivery; Anthony Robbins Quoted

Microway has been named NVIDIA Public Sector Partner of the Year in the Americas.

NVIDIA recognizes Microway’s expertise in designing superior hardware and software deployments for customers running workloads in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, the partner company said Tuesday.

Microway has provided customers with GPU clusters with NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing deployments, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack.

“Microway’s expertise in providing custom-built AI systems using NVIDIA technology is helping government agencies and enterprises solve their hardest problems, improve energy efficiency and discovery, and make communities safer and more connected,” said Anthony Robbins, vice president of North American public sector business at NVIDIA and six-time Wash100 awardee.

NVIDIA’s Partner Network Awards annually recognizes partners that have demonstrated excellence as top providers of NVIDIA accelerated computing technology and service delivery.