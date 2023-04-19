Kathryn Coulter Mitchell to Succeed Kiersten Todt as CISA Chief of Staff; Jen Easterly Quoted

Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, deputy undersecretary for the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate, will join the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as its new chief of staff.

She is slated to replace Kiersten Todt, who has decided step back and serve as senior adviser in order to continue her career in the private sector, CISA announced Tuesday.

Coulter Mitchell worked in both the private and public sectors for 15 years before being part of DHS. She became director of policy for an association with over 350 government contractor members. She also authored a communications strategy for the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

In her new role, Coulter Mitchell will take over Todt’s responsibilities including strategic planning and implementation, and resource allocation.

CISA Director Jen Easterly commended both Todt and Coulter Mitchell for their accomplishments. “Kiersten’s contributions to this Administration cannot be overstated – helping to transform CISA into America’s cyber defense agency, while spearheading a number of CISA priorities including collaboration with industry, corporate cyber responsibility, the stand up of our Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, and the co-creation of our People First culture,” Easterly said.

The two-time Wash100 awardee also welcomed Todt to the organization, saying “she brings the perfect combination of experience and expertise to the job, and I look forward to working with her as CISA grows and matures as an agency.”