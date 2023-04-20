John Hill Breaks Down $30B FY24 Budget Request for Missile Defense Programs

John Hill, deputy assistant secretary of defense for space and missile defense, testified before the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subpanel on Tuesday to discuss the details of the Department of Defense’s fiscal year 2024 budget request of $29.8 billion for missile defense and missile defeat programs.

Hill said the DOD request includes $3.3 billion to improve the cyber resiliency and capability of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, including $2.2 billion for the continued development of the Next Generation Interceptor.

He told House lawmakers that the proposed budget includes $428.7 million for the continued deployment of four over-the-horizon radars and $4.8 billion for the development of proliferated resilient missile warning and missile tracking architectures and the NextGen Overhead Persistent Infrared space and ground architecture.

The request also covers $1.2 billion for additional PAC-3 interceptors; $1 billion for Aegis Standard Missile-3 and Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense interceptors; and $259 million for regional hypersonic and ballistic missile defense space sensors and development of the Glide Phase Interceptor.

The deputy assistant secretary also discussed the air and missile threats posed by Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and non-state actors.

Hill will deliver a keynote speech at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Industrial Space Defense Summit on April 27. Register here for the upcoming event at Hilton-McLean.