Inflation Reduction Act Invests $150M in NETL Projects, Infrastructure Modernization

The National Energy Technology Laboratory will receive $150 million in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to support infrastructure and laboratory modernization upgrades at its three research facilities in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Oregon.

Among the research sites is the Advanced Alloy Development Center in Albany, which will use the funding to prototype metal alloys designed to accelerate the commercialization of clean energy technologies for hydrogen transport and use and other purposes, NETL said Wednesday.

The Geological, Environmental and Materials Computational and Visualization Laboratory will harness the IRA investment to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to monitor how carbon dioxide moves underground.

The legislation will also supplement existing Computational Science and Engineering Center funding to establish a new facility in Morgantown.

IRA investments in carbon conversion and critical materials research and development programs will support the modernization of laboratory facilities in Morgantown and Pittsburgh.

“This funding authorized by the IRA will enable NETL scientists and engineers to accelerate their work toward delivering solutions for our nation’s sustainable energy future,” said Brian Anderson, director of NETL.