HHS Launches Online Platform & Publishes Resources to Improve Healthcare Cybersecurity

The Department of Health and Human Services introduced three new resources to improve cybersecurity awareness and preparedness in the health care sector.

HHS on Monday launched two published materials and an online educational platform called Knowledge on Demand through its 405(d) program, which provides relevant tools to health care and public health entities.

Knowledge on Demand is the first free cybersecurity training tool from HHS and covers five topics: threats against network-connected medical devices, data or equipment loss or theft, accidental or malicious loss of insider data, social engineering and ransomware.

The department also published a new edition of its Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices. Amassing input from more than 150 government and industry experts, the 2023 edition focuses on the most cost-effective and applicable approaches to address HPH-specific online attacks.

Using the latest HICP version and the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework, HHS conducted a study on the awareness and alignment of domestic hospitals with standard cybersecurity guidelines.

The resources are available at the 405(d) program website, 405d.hhs.gov .

