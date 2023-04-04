GSA Posts RFP for U.S. Army Europe Cyber Workforce Training Program

The General Services Administration is seeking small businesses that can provide cybersecurity and information technology training to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command and its areas of responsibility.

GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service on Friday issued a request for proposal to enhance the skills and capabilities of USAREUR’s cyber workforce.

The USAREUR Information Technology Training Program is divided into two training areas for career development and industry standard certification. GSA intends to award a hybrid contract consisting of firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials/cost reimbursement provisions.

The chosen vendor would be given a 12-month base period of performance beginning Aug. 10, as well as four options with a period of 12 months each. Work will be performed outside the continental U.S.

Interested companies may submit their RFP responses until May 1.