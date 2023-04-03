Gregg Sears Named Navy Air Warfare Deputy Director

Gregg Sears, a defense acquisition professional and program management leader, has been appointed deputy director of air warfare at the U.S. Navy, he announced in a LinkedIn post.

He brings to the role over three decades of experience in tactical aviation operations, strategic and operational planning, test and evaluation, management and defense requirements generation and acquisition processes.

Sears most recently served as senior manager for airborne multifunction sensors at Northrop Grumman. He also held a management position at Raytheon before joining Northrop.

The executive’s career in the Navy included time as chief of staff for the service’s director of programming and branch head for plans, policy and operations within the Office of the Director for Air Warfare.

He also served within the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition Technology and Logistics as acting deputy director for air warfare and tactical aviation acquisition portfolio manager.