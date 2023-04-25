Gartner Reveals Top Tech Trends in ‘Post-Digital’ Government Era

Research and consulting firm Gartner has identified the top 10 technology trends to watch for 2023 in terms of shaping government modernization, insights and transformation .

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said last week chief information officers must be aware of such trends to accelerate changes in preparation for a post-digital government.

CIOs should consider the impact of adaptive security, cloud-based legacy modernization and sovereign clouds in terms of modernization, per the company’s recommendations.

Under the insights area, public sector leaders should anticipate the effects of hyperautomation, artificial intelligence for decision-making, data sharing as a program and composable government applications.

In the transformation arena, total experience, digital identity ecosystems and case-management-as-a-service are the trends CIOs should anticipate this year.

According to Gartner, over 75 percent of governments will use hyperscale cloud service providers to run more than half of their workloads.

Gartner also forecasts that services developed on low-code application platforms will replace over 35 percent of government legacy applications.

