Frank Kendall Asserts Transformational Change as Key to Regaining US Space Dominance

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall urged the U.S. Space Force to lead “transformational change” to boost space capabilities that are becoming a critical component of national security.

Kendall made the remarks in a keynote speech at the 2023 Space Symposium in Colorado, where he also talked about China’s growing space infrastructure, the Air Force said Wednesday.

He said the United States should be nimble and focused on countering China’s military expansion in space, especially given the Asian country’s lack of transparency and disregard for global norms.

A 2023 Wash100 honoree, Kendall recommended that the U.S. and its allies take advantage of their experience and integrated deterrence strategies to defend against emerging threats.

The SecAF also touched on a congressional bill that would give limited authorization to him and other service secretaries for allocating approved budget to new space technologies.

“We are all united in our goal of providing Air and Space forces that can deter and, if needed, prevail against any opponent, anytime, anywhere, including when we project power with our partners wherever it is needed, on or around the planet,” stated Kendall.

“We are seeing success in these efforts. The Space Force is in the midst of a transformation.”

