Finland to Procure David’s Sling Air Defense System Under $344M Contract

Finland’s defense ministry has authorized the country’s defense forces to acquire a long-range air defense capability jointly developed by Israel-based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and U.S. contractor Raytheon Technologies.

The procurement contract for the David’s Sling system is valued at approximately $344.5 million with additional options that could be worth about $235 million if exercised, the Finnish government said Wednesday.

David’s Sling works to provide terminal-phase defense against tactical ballistic missiles, hostile aircraft, medium- to long-range rockets, drones and cruise missiles.

Finland expects the system to broaden the operational range of its ground-based air defense capabilities and allow its defense forces to counter targets at high altitude. The sale of the platform to the country will require approval from the U.S. government.

The European country’s defense industry will work with Raytheon and Rafael to facilitate the integration of the system.

The contract will include an arrangement between the defense ministries of Finland and Israel to ensure the availability of critical components and supply chain security.