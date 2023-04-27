FedRAMP Hits 300 Authorization Mark for Cloud Services

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has logged its 300th cloud service approval and a 50 percent growth in offerings that reached high-impact level compliance.

Agencies can view all authorized services from industry through the federal cloud computing initiative’s marketplace and learn to reuse security packages via a step-by-step guidance document, the FedRAMP Program Management Office said Wednesday.

The office added that the number of cloud service offerings with “In Process” status rose 50 percent in the last two years.

CSOs certified under the highest security baseline allow customer agencies to handle sensitive, unclassified government information.

FedRAMP , established in 2011 and managed by the General Services Administration, offers a risk-based approach for assessing and approving platforms from commercial cloud providers.