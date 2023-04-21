The Federal Communications Commission has adopted new rules to coordinate spectrum use among non-geostationary satellite orbit, fixed-satellite service systems authorized through different processing rounds.

FCC said Thursday the new rules clarify that certain spectrum-sharing mechanisms are limited to systems licensed in the same processing round and require broadband communications satellites approved in later rounds to demonstrate protections for earlier-round systems.

The new rules also provide additional parameters for inter-round sharing and establish that interference protection granted to an NGSO FSS system will sunset after a period of time.

In March, the FCC proposed a new rule to connect satellites with mobile devices to enable 5G communications in remote and underserved areas.