ECS President John Heneghan Reveals Innovation Areas of the Future in New Video

In a new video interview with Executive Mosaic, ECS President John Heneghan shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence adoption within the federal landscape and revealed the emerging technology areas he’s seeing as essential to innovation in the United States.

Data and AI are enabling information dominance and “truly transformative change,” according to Heneghan, but the really revolutionary breakthroughs and advancements will be the results of combined technologies.

“Cybersecurity, aided by AI, is helping us change the game in terms of protecting our nation’s most vital assets and really staying in front of an ever-changing threat landscape,” said Heneghan, a 2023 Wash100 Award winner, in conversation with Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt.

(Vote for John Heneghan and your other favorite Wash100 recipients in the 2023 popular vote contest right now at Wash100.com!)

“If you look further out, I think combining AI and predictive analytics with extended reality, immersive 3D, neural interfaces, cognitive automation systems — this is going to help us tackle mission challenges including better citizen engagement, therapy for veterans and others, and mission training and preparedness activities,” he added.

And even further beyond those innovations, in the long-term Heneghan foresees major developments in quantum computing.

“The advancements and application of quantum computing is another exciting area that’s really emerging. We’re just starting to investigate that, and we really believe there are going to be powerful solutions to previously unthinkable mission challenges. It will help us modernize our data on cyber challenges as well,” Heneghan said.

Watch John Heneghan’s full video interview here . Don’t forget to follow Executive Mosaic on LinkedIn and subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay abreast of the latest developments in the GovCon landscape.