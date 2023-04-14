Draper Reaches Review Milestones for NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services Program

Draper has completed the mission architecture and requirements review and payload interface preliminary design review for the three NASA science and technology payloads scheduled for launch to the moon in 2025.

The review milestones validate that the Commercial Lunar Payload Services CP-12 initiative, managed by the NASA Science Mission Directorate, meets design and performance requirements and aligns with resource allocation, Draper said Thursday.

“Our CP-12 effort is on track as we work diligently to establish payload delivery to the lunar surface and prepare for future, more complex lunar surface operations,” said Pete Paceley, acting vice president of space systems at Draper.

The company is working with industry partners to deliver three NASA-sponsored experiments to the lunar impact crater under a $73 million contract awarded in July 2022.

The payloads will ride on Draper’s SERIES-2 lunar lander, which will also carry other missions for commercial customers.

Draper leads a team that includes General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems division, ispace technologies U.S. and Systima Technologies.