DOE OKs Funding Renewal for Composite Manufacturing Innovation Institute

The Department of Energy has approved a five-year funding renewal for the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation, a public-private partnership formed in 2015 to support DOE’s clean energy technology research and development efforts.

IACMI will receive $6 million in federal funds during the extended investment’s first year to further drive the manufacturing ecosystem for composite materials, DOE said Tuesday.

University of Tennessee helped establish IACMI as one of the six department-backed Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institutes in the country.

DOE initially provided $70 million to support the creation of IACMI, while partner organizations collectively contributed more than $180 million.

The institute has helped create more than 3,000 jobs and trained more than 2,000 individuals over the past eight years.