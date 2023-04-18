DOE Accepting Comments on Unified Data Framework for Biological, Environmental Research

The Department of Energy’s Office of Biological and Environmental Research is seeking public input on the development of a unified framework for next-generation data management and analysis.

A notice posted Monday on the Federal Register states the BER is requesting comments on technologies needed to develop a more unified data infrastructure and research areas that may benefit from the framework.

The office is also looking to identify current data sets that should be integrated into existing data infrastructure to facilitate research and determine barriers to accessing or integrating data from various sources.

The proposed infrastructure will support research in atmospheric science, environmental science, bioenergy and bioproducts and plant and microbial genomics.

Responses are due Oct. 31.