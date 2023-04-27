Defense Innovation Unit Seeks Autonomous Tech for Ground Vehicle Navigation

The Defense Innovation Unit is inviting proposals to prototype an autonomous ground vehicle navigation system for reconnaissance or logistics missions in high-risk unmapped or remote locations.

DIU said the Department of Defense is seeking technology capable of assisted teleoperation, dynamic path planning, and obstacle avoidance.

The agency will select vendors to design unmanned navigation platforms that apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to support maneuver units and aid target detection.

As part of the project, the government will provide test vehicles to navigation tech prototype developers for use in demonstration activities.

The proposed system should include data storage and management features applicable to physical and simulated environments. It should be designed with open architecture and in compliance with industry standards, according to DIU.

Responses to the Ground Vehicle Autonomous Pathways 2 solicitation are due May 10.