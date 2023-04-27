DOD Approves Changes to PNT Oversight Council Leadership

The Department of Defense has approved changes to the chairmanship of the oversight council for its positioning, navigation and timing enterprise , Defense Scoop reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the agency issued its updated PNT directive in an effort to bolster protection of military GPS systems and other PNT services used by the United States and its allies.

The PNT Oversight Council will be co-chaired by the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering as well as the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, and the Vice Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. These positions are currently held by Heidi Shyu , William LaPlante and Adm. Christopher Grady , respectively. All three leaders are 2023 Wash100 inductees.

The council will be responsible for managing alternative PNT sources. They will also oversee performance assessments, architecture development, and the identification and handling of PNT vulnerabilities.

Kathleen Hicks , deputy secretary of defense and a three-time Wash100 honoree, affirmed the amendments.