DHS S&T Requests Info on Technologies to Counter Small UAS

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has published a pair of requests for information to identify industry sources capable of demonstrating technologies designed to counter threats posed by small unmanned aerial systems.

DHS S&T said Tuesday it is in need of counter-UAS tools that are able to detect, track, report and neutralize sUAS with low or no radio frequency emissions as well as kinetic tools to mitigate threats from small drones.

Vendors will be required to perform live product demonstrations starting in July under the direction of DHS S&T’s C-UAS initiative, which assesses counter-drone technologies in laboratory and operational environments.

A live demonstration of the selected C-UAS technologies is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 11 at Oklahoma State University, with follow-up events potentially occurring in mid-2024.

DHS S&T is also set to conduct kinetic mitigation demonstrations on July 10 to 28 in 2023, and July 2024, at the Northern Plains UAS Test Site in North Dakota.

Responses to both RFIs are due May 5.