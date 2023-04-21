DHS Releases Third Quadrennial Homeland Security Review Document; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security has released the latest update to its capstone strategy document that assesses a range of threats and challenges facing the nation, from human trafficking and domestic violent extremism to climate change, infectious diseases and organized crime.

DHS said the third Quadrennial Homeland Security Review adds a homeland security mission to combat and protect victims of crimes of exploitation, including human trafficking and child and labor exploitation.

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of DHS, said the department will use emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, modernize its operations and equip its workforce with the necessary tools to deliver on the new mission.

“Through updated policies, targeted operations, and by leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are targeting those who seek to exploit the vulnerable and identifying and rescuing victims,” the previous Wash100 awardee said.

The document also reaffirms the five enduring missions outlined in the first and second QHSRs, which are to prevent terrorism and enhance security, secure and manage borders, enforce and administer immigration laws, safeguard the cyberspace and critical infrastructure sector and build a resilient nation and respond to incidents.