DCSA Announces Move to National Background Investigation Services eApp

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has announced the transition from the Electronic Questionnaires for Investigations Processing system to the National Background Investigation Services eApplication starting Oct. 1.

DCSA is asking federal contractors and customer agencies under the National Industrial Security Program to secure NBIS eApp user accounts for key employees and start entering applications into the app to facilitate the transition, according to a federal investigations notice released Wednesday.

DCSA Director William Lietzau said the move is part of the agency’s efforts to comply with federal requirements to move from legacy platforms to the new NBIS system.

The agency will release notices to provide users additional guidance on the decommissioning of the e-QIP system, which will no longer be accessible after Oct. 1.

DVIDS reported that 11 percent of federal organizations have fully transitioned to the new app and no longer use e-QIP.

According to the report, the eApp comes with real-time validation and error detection, U.S. Postal Service address validation and auto saving functions, among other features.