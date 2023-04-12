DCMA Appoints US Navy Veteran Tara McArthur as Deputy Executive Director

Tara McArthur, former program manager of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Department of the Air Force, has joined the Defense Contract Management Agency as deputy executive director, she announced in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Her new responsibilities include managing human resources programs for civilian and military personnel, and developing and implementing strategic plans of DCMA’s Total Force Directorate.

McArthur is a retired captain of the U.S. Navy. She served in various roles, including as senior HR business partner for the Office of Talent Optimization at the Naval Academy, and director of operations policy and programs at the Navy Recruiting Command.

She also worked for government contractors Spectrum and OBXtek. At Spectrum, she was a subject matter expert for Department of Defense civilian HR policy & strategy, and at OBXtek, she became HR Manager and SME.