Col. Jennifer Krolikowski on Leveraging Data, Addressing IT Talent Gap Within SSC

Col. Jennifer Krolikowski, chief information officer of U.S. Space Systems Command, said transforming the information technology organization within SSC means establishing data fabric as part of efforts to leverage data and facilitating the decision-making process.

“I’m all about the data: How you work to automate it, accelerate it, and exploit it is exciting to me. Turning data into knowledge to make better decisions is the whole purpose of collecting it,” Krolikowski said in an interview with Deloitte published Friday in The Wall Street Journal.

She talked about the CIO office’s efforts to address tech talent challenges, such as reskilling and focusing on knowledge management.

“I’m still working to fill talent gaps and am pulling in more contract support—I love leveraging talent in industry to push IT forward,” she noted.

When asked about the budget, she said the command created a non-tax-based funding line for fiscal year 2024 to help broaden the IT organization’s capabilities.

Krolikowski also explained that her organization prefers “buy” to the “build” approach so as to accelerate the adoption of tech capabilities.