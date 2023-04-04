CISA’s National Supply Chain Integrity Month to Emphasize Resilience Through Risk Management

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is focusing on risk management and resilience for this year’s National Supply Chain Integrity Month.

The April appreciation is calling for stakeholders and partners to implement comprehensive supply chain risk management approaches to fortify the overall security posture of the industry, CISA said Monday.

CISA established the National Supply Chain Integrity Month in 2018 in collaboration with industry and government partners, which include the Department of Defense, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence National Counterintelligence and Security Center and the Office of the National Cyber Director.

CISA has issued various guide materials to align with its weekly themes, such as SCRM cybersecurity and other essentials, and SC resilience in information and communication technology for small and medium-sized businesses. Other themes include vendor/supplier trustworthiness and SCRM threat scenarios.

“As organizations introduce technology into their operations, they must take a comprehensive approach in their strategy for supply chain resilience, which includes being smart about their procurement process, knowing who makes up their extended supply chains, and applying basic cyber hygiene,” said Mona Harrington, CISA assistant director for the National Risk Management Center. “Government and industry must work together to shift from a reactive to a proactive approach for supply chain risk management.”