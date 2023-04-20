CISA, International Partners Release Joint Cyber Guide for Smart City Tech Implementation; Jen Easterly Quoted

National security agencies from the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand have released joint guidance on mitigating cybersecurity threats posed by smart city technologies.

The guide outlines three key recommendations to help communities looking to implement smart city tools: implementing a secure planning and design process, executing a proactive approach to supply chain risk management and applying operational resilience strategies, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Wednesday.

According to the Cybersecurity Best Practices for Smart Cities guide, communities must enforce multifactor authentication, implement zero trust architecture, patch systems and safeguard internet-facing services against cyberthreats.

The guidance also recommended that organizations set clear requirements for internet of things supply chains, establish incident response and recovery plans and enhance workforce training.

“The cybersecurity best practices outlined here are designed to help evolving connected communities better protect their infrastructure and sensitive data,” said Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.