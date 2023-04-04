AFRL, Northrop Flight Test Terahertz Band Frequencies for Aircraft Communications

The Air Force Research Laboratory has partnered with Northrop Grumman and Calspan Flight Research to test the ability of aircraft to communicate at radio frequencies above 300 gigahertz.

AFRL said Monday the team conducted flight experiments as part of the Terahertz Communications program to prove the viability of using THz band frequencies to address future aircraft communications requirements.

During the event, AFRL’s Information Directorate researchers measured propagation loss between two aircraft to determine if frequency intensity was reduced at different altitudes and ranges.

Northrop supported the three-day experiment through its Terahertz Electronics program, a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency-backed initiative to develop critical device and integration technologies necessary to produce electronic circuits operating at various frequencies.