Air Force Reports Progress in Military Construction, Sustainment & Modernization Contracts

The U.S. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center is ramping up efforts to accomplish more military construction programs, with 120 projects scheduled for completion in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the service branch reported Wednesday.

MILCON contracts worldwide amounted to $7.6 billion over a 25-month period ending March 31, said Brig. Gen. Mark V. Slominski, mobilization assistant to the commander of the Air Force Materiel Command.

AFIMSC is focusing on facilities construction, sustainment, restoration and modernization, as well as weapons system infrastructure. The FY23 defense budget included funding for the B-21 Raider strategic bomber and the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile delivery system. Department of Air Force installations are being recapitalized through nearly $1.5 billion in large SRM contract awards this year.

The center also has 16 buildings planned or undergoing construction to serve as child development centers, dormitories and other community facilities.

“Our work is extremely important. Our execution inspires confidence with built infrastructure stakeholders, confidence from Congress as we execute authorized design and construction appropriations, and adversary awareness of our capabilities to set theaters of operation,” Slominski commented.

