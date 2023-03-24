/

USSF to Support Research Projects on xGEO Operations & Space Domain Awareness

1 min read

The U.S. Space Force has collaborated with the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Universities Space Research Association to support university-led space science and technology research projects.

USSF said Wednesday the new University Consortium Research Opportunity will focus on using applied research to develop transformational technologies for beyond geostationary earth orbit operations and space domain awareness.

The xGEO Operations and SDA UCRO will center on technologies intended for enhancing space object tracking capabilities in both military and civilian operations.

The service branch will select at least three research institutions, including a prominent university, to work with AFRL, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and industry partners to address space research, development and demonstration requirements.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Tags:
You might be interested in