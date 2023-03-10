Unanet ERP Offering Selected by Planate Management Group to Streamline Processes and Support Growth

Planate Management Group has selected Unanet ’s government contracting enterprise resource planning offering to support its anticipated domestic and international growth in the next year.

The service-disabled, veteran-owned small business chose Unanet’s ERP tool to replace its legacy, off-the-shelf accounting software with a product intended to integrate processes, minimize difficulties with data access and reduce project backlog , Unanet announced from Dulles, Virginia on Wednesday.

“Planate is poised for growth, and we decided we need an accounting and operations solution that will grow and scale with us, from a tech partner we’re confident will support us on our journey,” commented Stephen Lipman, the company’s chief financial officer.

Following a rigorous search for a new ERP software, Planate selected Unanet for its high ratings, customer service and training offerings. With Unanet, Planate aims to boost profitability by streamlining its separate time entry capture, accounting and project management programs so they are connected and able to more easily work together.

“We were impressed with the investments Unanet has made in its analytics and strategic reporting capabilities over the last several years, and with their customer service. Knowing that Unanet is going to be there through a complex implementation and training process, and for the long haul, is important to us,” Lipman said.

According to Unanet, government contractors are adopting its technologies primarily for growth management. The company’s Gauge Report, which identifies trends, best practices and business challenges in the GovCon industry, found that approximately 30 percent of small businesses in the field consider organic growth the most notable contributor to their financial difficulties.

In September of last year, McHenry Management Group, a growing systems and maintenance engineering enterprise, selected Unanet’s GovCon ERP platform to replace its former system to assist its project managers with financial decision-making .

Currently, over 2,000 contractors use Unanet ERP GovCon and the organization’s Unanet CRM program to balance accessibility and functionality to support expansion and scaling.

