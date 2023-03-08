State Department Clears Potential $60M Javelin Missile Sale to Australia

The State Department has approved Australia’s request to purchase man-portable, anti-tank guided missile systems and related equipment from a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies under a potential $60.18 million foreign military sale agreement.

Australia asked to buy up to 255 Javelin FGM-148F missiles to expand its anti-armor capability and support national security and regional deterrence strategies, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

Logistics, technical assistance and program support services are also included in the proposed FMS deal.

The Javelin Joint Venture will serve as the prime U.S. contractor on the deal, which does not require the deployment of contractor and government representatives to Australia.

Javelin is a “fire-and-forget” missile technology designed to reach targets such as bunkers, armored vehicles and caves.