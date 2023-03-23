State Department Appoints Laura Williams Deputy CIO for Foreign Operations

Laura Williams, formerly director of analytics at the Department of State, has been appointed to the role of deputy chief information officer for foreign operations, according to a recent LinkedIn post.

Prior to her appointment, Williams facilitated the use of data analytics and management tools across the department; managed a portfolio of information technology systems that enabled connectivity among the U.S. embassies worldwide; and helped maintain the security of the department’s sensitive information.

She served as deputy director for bilateral affairs, international communications and information policy from 2019 to 2021 and director of the Foreign Service Institute’s business applications division.

Her more-than-two-decade career at the State Department also included information management roles at U.S. embassies in Nicosia, Algiers, Rome and Mexico City.

Williams previously served as a contractor with the U.S. Agency for International Development, U.S. Navy Submarine Command and the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs.