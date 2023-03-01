Space ISAC Establishes Cislunar Affinity Group to Improve Government-Industry Ties for Exploration

The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center has launched the Cislunar Affinity Group , a cooperative environment for existing and prospective stakeholders in the exploration of cislunar space.

Space ISAC said Tuesday that it intends to work with government and industry representatives through the newly established group to bridge the gap between the two sectors in regard to cislunar exploration.

“There are many actors, while not yet actively involved, that are expressing interest and recognizing that they will have a role to play in cislunar space and the return to the Moon,” said Gabrielle Hedrick, senior aerospace engineer at MITRE, who spearheaded the program.

Founding companies of Space ISAC come from the defense and tech industries, as well as several research and academic organizations. SES , MITRE , Kratos Defense & Security Solutions , Booz Allen Hamilton , Deloitte , Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman , L3Harris and Parsons Corporation are all part of the consortium.

Other member organizations are Microsoft , Purdue University, the Space Dynamics Laboratory, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and The Aerospace Corporation.

The Cislunar Affinity Group will discuss matters such as physical and cybersecurity, coordination and collaborative decision making and the government’s role cislunar.

“We also intend to raise awareness on the need for solutions in cislunar space in communities not traditionally turned towards cislunar, like cybersecurity and the information sharing of vulnerabilities, incidents, and threats,” Hendrick said.