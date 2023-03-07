Robin Milton Promoted to VP of Strategic Communications & Marketing at LMI

Robin Milton has been elevated to vice president of strategic communications and marketing at LMI .

In a LinkedIn post published last week, Milton shared the promotion and emphasized her gratitude for the opportunity to grow in her career .

“I am thrilled to serve as LMI’s vice president of strategic communications and marketing. As LMI continues to expand its presence in the innovation space, I look forward to furthering LMI’s brand awareness and its 60+ year legacy in management consulting,” Milton said in an email to ExecutiveGov on Tuesday.

“I am extremely excited about the future of the company as we continue to innovate at the pace of need for our customers,” she added.

Milton joined LMI in 2019 as the strategic communications lead for the organization’s defense business, a position in which she managed strategic communications both internally and externally while developing content for numerous channels such as magazines, newsletters and advertisements.

She later took on a senior management role within the company before rising to her previous post as director of strategic communications and marketing. Prior to joining the firm, she was an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she conducted strategic communications for the U.S. Air Force’s Invisible Wounds Initiative.

Earlier, Milton was a program manager at Magellan Federal, where she supervised the Army’s SHARP Marketing Communications and Outreach Program.

Before Magellan, Milton worked as a national outreach and community relations representative for the Army Reserve, where she designed the overarching strategic national outreach and communications plan for the organization’s chief. She also managed the organization’s Executive Visibility Program, which aims to connect Army leadership with notable business executives.

Milton has held marketing positions at numerous other companies, including Warschawski, RedPeg Marketing, Sabre Hospitality Solutions and Hilton Worldwide.

LMI has recently made multiple other executive leadership changes. In January, the enterprise announced the selection of new chief technology officers for its defense, space and intelligence business units.

Alongside these shifts, Joseph Norton , who formerly served as LMI’s vice president and CTO, was promoted to the senior vice president role.